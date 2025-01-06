King Tides: Do They Impact Washington State Similar to Oregon?

We've all heard of the legendary King Tides in Oregon like Depoe Bay but do you realize that even Washington State also gets its version of the King Tides?



Holy Aquaman! It never occurred to me as a true Washingtonian, but I've also not spent much time along our coast in Washington State.

I lived in Seattle for a few years but I never heard anyone mention King Tides except in Oregon.

So I've learned that YES Washington does get its version of the King Tides. I saw a posting from the Pierce Conservation District asking folks to move stuff away from the shores of Puget Sound.

credit: pierce conservation district credit: pierce conservation district loading...

Get our free mobile app

Washington State's coast shares some similarities with Oregon but differs significantly due to its diverse topographical features which include fjords, islands, and expansive estuaries like Puget Sound.

The complexity of these waterways means that while Washington does experience king tides similar to Oregon's intensity in certain areas—such as Neah Bay or Long Beach—the impact varies greatly depending on location.

Urban centers like Seattle have less direct impact than more exposed coastal towns where infrastructure must be resilient against periodic inundation.

credit: usg.washington.edu credit: usg.washington.edu loading...

So Washington State does have its version of the King Tides. Towns like Bellingham, Shelton, Westport, and Port Townsend are likely to see the results of the King Tides.

The cool thing is there is a NOAA tide chart that you can follow if the King Tides fascinates you. You don't have to go to Oregon, the King Tides are right here in Washington State.

20 Fun Bucket List Items to do During Winter in Washington State Looking for a way to have some fun this winter? Check out these 20 winter bucket list adventures in Washington State that are sure to get your heart racing! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals