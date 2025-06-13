Check your freezer and fridges as a new food recall has been announced by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and this time it's King Salmon fish.

If you love seafood like I do, it might be time to see if bought any of these products.

Health Alert: King Smoked Salmon Is Being Recalled in Washington State

A recall has been issued by the WSDA as Sunrise Meats Inc. of Port Angeles, WA, is recalling Smoked Wild White King Salmon because it may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Here are details from the press release from the WSDA:

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Why King Smoked Salmon Is Being Pulled from Shelves in Washington State

At this time, Sunrise Meats Inc. has not received reports of illness associated with this recall.

Smoked Wild White King Salmon product will bear the Sell by / Use by Date 7/21/2025. The product is sold in packages and was sold at the Port Angeles location in Washington State

Affected Product Details and Where It Was Sold In Washington State

Consumers who have purchased Sunrise Meats Inc. Smoked Wild White King Salmon with Sell by / Use by Date 7/21/2025 are urged not to eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 360-457-3211.

