Measles Strikes Again: Fifth Case Reported in King County Infant
Another measles case is being reported in King County, and here's what you need to know:
According to kingcounty.gov, a fifth case of measles is being documented:
Seattle & King County were notified of a confirmed measles case in a King County infant.
The individual traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and was at some specific locations at Seattle Children’s Hospital while infectious.
The individual was likely exposed to measles during recent international travel. The infant had not yet been vaccinated.
According to the press release:
This case is not connected to any of the previous local measles cases. This is the fifth case of measles in Washington state in 2025, three of which have been infants. In addition, Public Health – Seattle & King County responded to two other measles cases this year among people who traveled through King County but are not Washington state residents
Here are the locations where the child had traveled:
Exposure and risk are low because most people have been vaccinated against measles, but there is still some danger to those not vaccinated.
If you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between April 22, 2025, and May 11, 2025. People who are immunocompromised may take longer to experience symptoms.
