Kidnapping Prank Challenge Raises Concerns in WA State

Social Media Kidnapping Challenge Raises Deadly Concerns in Washington State

Washington State might be seeing a surge in a new social media challenge that's going to land some teenagers in jail if they're not careful.



Washington on Alert: The Social Media Challenge That's Raising Alarm Bells

The Yakima Police reported on their Facebook about what might've been a kidnapping challenge prank that went wrong on Monday, March 20th.

Observers thought a kidnapping was taking place and Yakima Police were called into action not realizing that a prank was underway.

Here is the incident as reported by the Yakima Police on their Facebook page:

"At approximately 10:00 AM this morning YPD responded to a report of a possible kidnap in the area of Target at 12 N. Fair Ave. Numerous officers and detectives deployed to the area, while Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriffs Deputies also diverted resources to attempt to locate the vehicle involved. After further investigation it quickly became apparent that the incident was a prank.

The subjects associated to the incident were contacted by law enforcement after taking exit 26 on I-82. The incident is a good reminder that circumstances like this can create panic and alarm in the community, also endanger lives while police rapidly deploy to what was initially believed to be a kidnap in progress. No criminal charges were sought in this event, the subjects involved were identified and the incident verified to be a prank."

Luckily those involved didn't receive a ticket but it's a stark reminder to inform your kids that social media challenges and pranks could land you in court or even worse in jail.

