Say What? Have You Ever Experienced Portland’s Popular Ketchup?

Did you know that there's much more than Heinz when it comes to ketchup?

I know there are other brands like Del Monte, Hunt's, and French's. What I recently discovered is that Portland has its own brand of ketchup. And, it's delicious! Who knew? Did you?

Naturally, I had to do some investigating. So, I googled. And I found that Portland Ketchup Company is a part of Portlandia Foods.

Back in 2010, Jeff Bergadine and Michael Deal decided it was time to disrupt conventional thinking in the condiment market. Their goal: to deliver healthier, more sustainable condiments while remaining affordable and accessible to all. So they developed a recipe for an organic ketchup with less sugar and salt, yet a bold, savory flavor.

This organic ketchup is low in sugar, gluten-free, and vegan. And, it's made in Portland.

Admittedly, I don't like ketchup. However, it was a hit with my husband! He gives it two thumbs up! Jeff raved about it all night long. So guess who's placing an order? We are!

And, after visiting Portlandia Foods online, there's much more than ketchup. You can get BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and my favorite, MUSTARD.

I learn something new every day about our area, and it's refreshing to learn more. I love supporting local businesses.

