Review: Washingtonian Loves Kenny Chesney at the Sphere in Vegas

A buddy of mine recently got to enjoy seeing Kenny Chesney at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and he had a great time and snapped some great pictures.

Under the Neon Lights: A Washingtonian's Take on Kenny Chesney's Concert

If you've been thinking about hopping a plane out of Pasco to see the show, take a look at the enclosed pictures of the show and my friend's review:

"The show last night was an absolute masterpiece. Kenny Chesney is such a pro. About halfway through the show, the sound went out. Kenny remained calm and asked the crowd to quiet down so he could yell, “We are working on it.” When the sound turned back on, he didn’t draw any more attention to it or waste any time, he asked his drummer to kick them off again.

credit: micah cawley credit: micah cawley loading...

Get our free mobile app

Finally, he’s been inviting special guests to perform, and last night it was Megan Moroney. He said it had been since last August when they were on stage together. She toured with him and said it really helped her career. She wanted to do something special for Kenny, so she wrote him the song “You Had to be There.”

One Washingtonian's Review: Kenny Chesney at the Sphere in Vegas

He told the story of how she and her team flew to the Virgin Islands to play it for him and hang out. They recorded it together, and last night was the 1st time they had done the song live. He also has her play her hit record, “Am I Ok.”

credit: micah cawley credit: micah cawley loading...

All in all, the Sphere experience was out of this world, so it’s only fitting that Billboard's Most Influential Country Artist of the 21st Century was the one to be the first country singer to play the venue.

credit: micah cawley credit: micah cawley loading...

If you’re a Kenny fan, this has to be at the top of your bucket list.

My buddy had an amazing time, so you might want to add this to your list of must-dos the next time you're in Vegas from Washington State.

READ MORE: 10 Memorable Acts That Have Come To The Toyota Center in WA

Iconic Rock Music Stars from Washington State A list of iconic rock stars and musicians from the state of Washington who SHOULD be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Gallery Credit: Faith Martin