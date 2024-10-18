Kennewick’s Southridge High Chamber Choir Shines with Foreigner

Kennewick's Southridge High Chamber Choir Shines With Rock Band Foreigner

One of the coolest things that the rock band Foreigner does is having local schools perform with them.



I've seen the band several times in the past in various cities and when they launch into "I Want To Know What Love Is", they always bring out a local choir to perform the iconic song with them.

Get our free mobile app

Foreigner is out on their farewell tour and they made a stop in Kennewick Washington on October 16th.

As expected, the band rolled through the hits but the best part of the night was when Southridge High's Chamber Choir took the stage. The kids belted out the famous song alongside the rock n roll icons and Kennewick High School managed to get a video of the performance.

The school posted this about the video and performance:

Southridge High School We are beyond proud of our talentedChamber Choir for their incredible performance with the band Foreigner at the Toyota Center! Under the leadership of choir director Ms. Laurie Evans, these students had the unforgettable experience of singing "I Want to Know What Love Is" with the band and even got to enjoy the show for free!

credit: kennewick school district credit: kennewick school district loading...

Foreigner invites local choirs to join them on tour, recognizing the importance of music in schools—and our Southridge students stepped up to the challenge!

Special shoutout to all the amazing performers: Patricia Avis Logan Babka Emaline Burk Ryland Carrasco Kaden Clayton Josiah Davis Lee Dawson Eileen Fritz Aiden Frost Mackenzie Greer Michael Gustafson Elise Hallen Charles Harris Hannah Harris Harley Lake Elena Lefler Dayton McKay Dallin McShane Madison Meier Leila Millbauer Aston Moncur Kendall Morgan Elizabeth Tobler

Thank you also to Justin Raffa, Artistic Director of the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, for capturing this moment.

Talk about a memory for concert-goers, families of the students, and the rock band Foreigner.