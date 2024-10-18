Kennewick’s Southridge High Chamber Choir Shines with Foreigner
Kennewick's Southridge High Chamber Choir Shines With Rock Band Foreigner
One of the coolest things that the rock band Foreigner does is having local schools perform with them.
I've seen the band several times in the past in various cities and when they launch into "I Want To Know What Love Is", they always bring out a local choir to perform the iconic song with them.
Foreigner is out on their farewell tour and they made a stop in Kennewick Washington on October 16th.
As expected, the band rolled through the hits but the best part of the night was when Southridge High's Chamber Choir took the stage. The kids belted out the famous song alongside the rock n roll icons and Kennewick High School managed to get a video of the performance.
The school posted this about the video and performance:
We are beyond proud of our talented Southridge High School Chamber Choir for their incredible performance with the band Foreigner at the Toyota Center!
Under the leadership of choir director Ms. Laurie Evans, these students had the unforgettable experience of singing "I Want to Know What Love Is" with the band and even got to enjoy the show for free!
Foreigner invites local choirs to join them on tour, recognizing the importance of music in schools—and our Southridge students stepped up to the challenge!
Special shoutout to all the amazing performers:
Patricia Avis
Logan Babka
Emaline Burk
Ryland Carrasco
Kaden Clayton
Josiah Davis
Lee Dawson
Eileen Fritz
Aiden Frost
Mackenzie Greer
Michael Gustafson
Elise Hallen
Charles Harris
Hannah Harris
Harley Lake
Elena Lefler
Dayton McKay
Dallin McShane
Madison Meier
Leila Millbauer
Aston Moncur
Kendall Morgan
Elizabeth Tobler
Thank you also to Justin Raffa, Artistic Director of the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, for capturing this moment.
Talk about a memory for concert-goers, families of the students, and the rock band Foreigner.
