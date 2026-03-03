Kennewick’s Kids Fishing Day Set for April 18th

One of my fondest memories was fishing with my dad. I remember the day Mount Saint Helens erupted; we were supposed to head up to Winchester Lake for a day of fishing.

Registration Opens Soon for Kids Fishing Day in Kennewick

If you are looking to make some memories, Kids Fishing Day is back in Kennewick, taking place on April 18th at Columbia Park.

Get Hooked on Fun at Columbia Park This April

Here's what you need to know about the event:

The Kennewick Kids Fishing Day is open to kids ages 5 to 14, and registration is $15 per child.

Spots tend to fill up quickly every year, so you’ll want to be ready when registration opens on March 20th at 8:00 a.m.

The City of Kennewick Parks & Recreation will once again handle registrations.

Need a little help covering the cost? Financial assistance is available through the City of Kennewick, but pre-approval is required.

Families are encouraged to apply early to make sure everything is processed in time.

Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website and dropped off at the Numerica Pavilion or the Keewaydin Community Center.

Processing can take up to 10 days, and staff at both locations are available to help with the paperwork if needed.

Take it from me, some of the best memories I have of my dad is our fishing trips as a kid. The good news, financial help is available, and so no one gets left out.

You can get more details on the event here.