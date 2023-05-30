Kennewick’s Beloved Basin Department Store Gets a New Tenant

What Is Moving Into The Old Basin Department Store In Kennewick?

A beloved Kennewick department store is getting a new tenant to make any bargain hunter happy!



facebook: basin department store facebook: basin department store loading...

How Many Years Was The Kennewick Basin Department Store In Business?

If you grew up in Kennewick Washington, you no doubt shopped at the Basin Department Store over its 71-year history.

Who Are The New Tentants That Are Taking Over The Basin Department Store?

The legacy continues as another retailer is excited to move into the space. A posting on Facebook is announcing a new tenant into the building and if you love a good thrift store, you'll love this news.

New Beginnings Thrift Store is opening up a second location and it'll be in the Basin Department Store at 111 West 1st Avenue in Kennewick. New Beginnings Thrift Store already has another location at 1016 Lee Blvd in Richland which is expanding to Kennewick.

facebook: new beginnings thrift store facebook: new beginnings thrift store loading...

Here is what the posting on Facebook said about the new location:

We’re bringing a NEW BEGINNING to the old Basin Department Store on 1st Avenue in Kennewick! They were in the building for 71 years and we hope to keep the charm and the great customer service they provided to the community for so long. We look forward to meeting new faces in our new(second) location and hope to see some familiar faces as well. The grand opening for this new location is being planned for the first week of August. We will bring more updates as they come.

P.S. Our first location will NOT be moving/closing! We will continue to offer the same great service and deals you have become accustomed to over the past 17 years.

So It looks like a local favorite is expanding and carrying on the legacy of the Basin Department Store.

