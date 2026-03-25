Kennewick PD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Suspect in Brutal March 12 Assault

The Kennewick Police are looking for a wanted suspect, and you may be able to help if you have seen him in the Tri-Cities area.

Francisco “Paco” Perez Sought on Felony Assault, Escape Warrant

In a posting from the Kennewick Police on Facebook, police are looking for Francisco “Paco” Perez.

Get our free mobile app

Police Hunt for Kennewick Assault Suspect Still at Large After Violent Incident

Perez is wanted on a new felony charge of Assault 2nd Degree and warrants

Francisco Perez’s latest allegation of Assault 2nd Degree stems from an incident that occurred on March 12th in the 1000 block of West 4th Ave in Kennewick.

During that incident, Francisco allegedly assaulted an adult male with a closet rod, and his girlfriend, Erika Katz, stabbed the victim.

Erika was arrested Monday evening after running from police. Francisco has yet to be located.

Kennewick PD via Facebook Kennewick PD via Facebook loading...

READ MORE: Can You Help Find This DUI Suspect For The Kennewick PD?

If you encounter this individual, please do not approach. Francisco is a gang member with a history of violence and weapon possession.

Name: Francisco Perez Alias: “Paco”

Age: 32-year-old male Description: 5’10”, 145

New Charge: Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)

Warrant: Felony DOC Escape, Community Custody & 1 Misdemeanor

Original charges: Identity Theft 2nd Degree, Obstructing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, & Malicious Mischief

You can also submit anonymous tips at www.kpdtips.com