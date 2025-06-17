Grand Opening Alert: Expect Backups at the New Chick-fil-A, Warns KPD
Chick-fil-A is opening up on Thursday in Kennewick, and the Kennewick Police Department is advising drivers of slowdowns on Canal Drive.
In a posting on Facebook, KPD is warning drivers that extra officers will be out to help manage their grand opening and to follow the officers' instructions as given. KPD posted a map of the slowdown area. I've enclosed the map below for you
Kennewick Police says that Chick-fil-A worked with the city of Kennewick to mitigate traffic issues in the construction of their restaurant when it was built.
KPD posted:
It is important to note when reading the map the two red/white “X” logos on Crosswind Blvd. are meant for those going to Chick-fil-A. Please do not enter there if you are trying to access Chick-fil-A and rather follow the traffic flow map. Those entrances are not closed but are for patrons looking to access the other businesses in the area.
As Kennewick prepares for the grand opening of Chick-fil-A, I'd expect slowdowns along Canal even for the rubberneckers checking out the new restaurant.
Here are the details of the grand opening from Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is opening its first restaurant in the Tri-Cities area on Thursday, June 19. Located at 7009 W Canal Dr., Chick-fil-A Canal and Columbia Center Blvd. will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.
