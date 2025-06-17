Chick-fil-A is opening up on Thursday in Kennewick, and the Kennewick Police Department is advising drivers of slowdowns on Canal Drive.

Chick-fil-A Buzz Brings Traffic Woes: KPD Issues Grand Opening Warning

In a posting on Facebook, KPD is warning drivers that extra officers will be out to help manage their grand opening and to follow the officers' instructions as given. KPD posted a map of the slowdown area. I've enclosed the map below for you

Kennewick Police says that Chick-fil-A worked with the city of Kennewick to mitigate traffic issues in the construction of their restaurant when it was built.

KPD posted:

It is important to note when reading the map the two red/white “X” logos on Crosswind Blvd. are meant for those going to Chick-fil-A. Please do not enter there if you are trying to access Chick-fil-A and rather follow the traffic flow map. Those entrances are not closed but are for patrons looking to access the other businesses in the area.

Grand Opening Excitement Alert: Expect Backups at the New Chick-fil-A, Warns KPD

As Kennewick prepares for the grand opening of Chick-fil-A, I'd expect slowdowns along Canal even for the rubberneckers checking out the new restaurant.

Here are the details of the grand opening from Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is opening its first restaurant in the Tri-Cities area on Thursday, June 19. Located at 7009 W Canal Dr., Chick-fil-A Canal and Columbia Center Blvd. will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

