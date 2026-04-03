Kennewick SWATTING Incident Triggers Heavy Police Presence

It seems that we are receiving daily "swatting" calls in the Tri-Cities, and I'm sure these pranks are becoming increasingly problematic for the Kennewick Police Department.

Fake Shooting Call Prompts Armed Response in Kennewick Neighborhood

Swatting is prank calling the police about dangerous situations, and the police respond by calling in SWAT and other high-profile resources.

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False Shooting Report in Kennewick Leads to Drone Search

Another incident has been posted by the Kennewick Police Department, providing details of the incident as relayed by KPD officials.

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On 04/02/2026 at around 11:36 AM, Kennewick Patrol Officers were dispatched to an assault with weapons in the 500 block of S Perry Ct.

An unknown caller reported to dispatch that a person was shot in the backyard of a residence.

Officers quickly responded and began to investigate. Shortly after officers arrived, further information was gathered that led officers to believe this was a fictitious call.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers used a drone to check surrounding residences. Officers also conducted a foot patrol of the area and found no evidence of an assault. There is no threat to the public, and this call has been determined to be fictitious. These calls pose a danger to the community and take away valuable resources from the city. Police are investigating to identify the person who made the false report.