Thief Arrested in Stolen Truck – Stuck in the Mud in Kennewick
A truck thief is behind bars after getting stuck in the mud Monday morning.
Get our free mobile app
Kennewick Police Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Bruneau Avenue after a citizen reported finding their stolen vehicle. After investigation, it was determined the truck was stolen earlier from a Pasco location.
As Officers approached the stolen truck they saw it was occupied.
When Police attempted to make contact with the suspects, the driver attempted to flee and got stuck in mud. Both the driver and passenger attempted to run, however Police quickly caught up to them and both were detained.
The driver, identified as Jorge Acevedo was booked into the Benton County Jail.
He's facing several charges, including, Possession of a stolen vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting arrest, Obstructing law Enforcement, and Driving While License Suspended.
The owner recovered his truck and Pasco Police are continuing their investigation.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang