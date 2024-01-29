Thief Arrested in Stolen Truck – Stuck in the Mud in Kennewick

A truck thief is behind bars after getting stuck in the mud Monday morning.

Kennewick Police Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Bruneau Avenue after a citizen reported finding their stolen vehicle. After investigation, it was determined the truck was stolen earlier from a Pasco location.

As Officers approached the stolen truck they saw it was occupied.

When Police attempted to make contact with the suspects, the driver attempted to flee and got stuck in mud. Both the driver and passenger attempted to run, however Police quickly caught up to them and both were detained.

The driver, identified as Jorge Acevedo was booked into the Benton County Jail.

He's facing several charges, including, Possession of a stolen vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting arrest, Obstructing law Enforcement, and Driving While License Suspended.

The owner recovered his truck and Pasco Police are continuing their investigation.

