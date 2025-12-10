Traffic Stop Leads to Walmart Theft Arrests in Kennewick

Kennewick Police arrested two women Monday evening after officers responded to a reported theft at Walmart.

Shoplifting Arrests Made as Kennewick Police Warn of Holiday Theft Uptick

In a Facebook posting from the KPD, the incident occurred around 8:00 PM on Tuesday, when dispatch received a call indicating that individuals had left the store with unpaid merchandise.

While officers were on the way, they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was soon identified as 46-year-old Amparo Garcia, with her daughter, Valeria Cortez, also present in the vehicle.

According to police, probable cause was quickly established after officers determined that both women had exited the store with a cart full of groceries without paying.

Garcia and Cortez were arrested at the scene and later booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of shoplifting.

The Kennewick Police Department also noted in their posting that shoplifting incidents tend to rise during the holiday season, as stores become busier and more heavily stocked.

KPD emphasized that the department remains vigilant during this time of year, taking all theft-related crimes seriously and working closely with local retailers to deter criminal activity.

If you are thinking of shoplifting during the holidays, you might want to rethink that, as the Kennewick Police will be looking for you.