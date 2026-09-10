We've been following this story for a while, and we finally have an update from the Kennewick Police Department.

Kennewick Police Arrest Suspect in First-Degree Murder Case

KPD was actively searching for 23-year-old Jose Luis Lemos-Damm as a prime suspect in a shooting that occurred on September 1st near 8th Avenue and Fir Street in Kennewick.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody Early Thursday

During the investigation, KPD detectives from their Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Apprehension Team served 12 search warrants and interviewed numerous people while working to locate Lemos-Damm.

credit: kennewick police department credit: kennewick police department

READ MORE: Richland Man Arrested For Drilling Hole and Watching Teen

On September 9th, KPD finally caught up with Lemos-Damm at a relative's house on the 900 block of Huntington Street.

Lemos-Damm was booked into the Benton County Jail for First Degree Murder.

During the search for Lemos-Damm, detectives also encountered several people believed to have assisted him in avoiding law enforcement. Four people were arrested for offenses including rendering criminal assistance, outstanding warrants, and other crimes committed during the investigation.

As previously reported, 46-year-old Natalie Fuentes Alvarado remains in custody for Rendering Criminal Assistance.

Lemos-Damm’s father, 47-year-old Jose Luis Lemos, also remains in custody on a Murder charge related to his alleged involvement in the homicide.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing; if you have more information, reach out to the Kennewick Police Department.

Detectives continue to follow up on evidence and information developed during the investigation, and additional arrests or charges related to assisting Lemos-Damm may occur.