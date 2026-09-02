One Dead, Another Injured as SWAT Responds to Kennewick Shooting

Gunshots rang out early in the morning in Kennewick, leaving one dead and one injured.

What We Know About This Morning's Deadly Kennewick Shooting

We currently don't know much about the incident, but this is what we know from the Kennewick Police.

credit: MM credit: MM

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Kennewick Police Respond to Deadly Shooting Near 8th Avenue

Kennewick Police responded to a shooting report a little after 3 AM this morning. Once on the scene, KPD discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

One person passed away at the scene.

Another was transported to a medical facility, and we don't know their condition at the time of this writing.

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Tri-Cities SWAT was called to the scene, and KPD is still investigating the incident.

credit: MM credit: MM

The shooting occurred near 8th Avenue and Fir Street, and residents are being asked to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

SWAT is currently attempting to contact a person believed to be involved in the incident.

As of 9 AM, this is all the information that we have on the shooting and incident, but we will update the information as soon as we get more details about the case from the Kennewick Police Department.