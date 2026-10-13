Kennewick Road Work Means Overnight Detours Through Oct. 23

If you live in Kennewick, road construction continues on Olympia over the next few weeks.

Tri-Cities Drivers: Expect Overnight Road Work in Kennewick

I've had to change my commute as I live near 27th and Olympia, so it's been a little bit of an adjustment as they've been working on a water line over the last few months.

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Kennewick Drivers Need a New Route for Overnight Construction

We've been lucky so far that the delays haven't been that much of a nuisance, but now the City of Kennewick will be shutting down the intersection of Olympia and 10th overnight for the next few weeks.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash assorted-color signage lot on road during daytime

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In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, the intersection of Olympia and 10th will be closed overnight from 8 PM until 6 AM from Monday, October 12th through Friday, October 23rd.

The new construction brings new portable water pipes and fire hydrants to Olympia. A lot of construction is getting done in the area, including the new Metro Mart, which is set to open in the near future.

If you are traveling that way over the next few days, be aware of these shutdowns because even I forget them sometimes.