Kennewick Police Called to Rite Aid for Weapons Complaint

Kennewick Police were dispatched to Rite Aid on Monday for a weapons complaint.

Just before 11:20 am Officers arrived at the pharmacy at 101 North Ely Street. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department:

Callers were indicating there was someone in the location with a firearm. Furthermore, statements were being made about someone dying at the location and several customer running out of the location, screaming.

Upon arrival, several officers made entry into the store. Regional agencies also arrived to provide additional support. It was discovered that the suspect, 52-year old Shawn D. Baysinger was barricaded in the restroom.

The suspect did NOT have a firearm.

After reviewing the store's security camera footage, it was determined that Baysinger did not have a firearm when he made those statements. After a short standoff, Baysinger was taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail. Baysinger is charged with Felony Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Public Servant.

