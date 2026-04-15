Kennewick Police Seek Help Finding Man Wanted for Over 18 Months
Kennewick Police need people to help locate a wanted suspect in a child rape case, who has been on the run for 18 months.
Help Needed: Kennewick Police Search for Wanted Suspect in Serious Case
In a posting from the KPD, 34-year-old Curtis Bancroft is wanted in relation to the rape of a child in the 3rd degree.
Authorities Urge Tips in Ongoing Search for Wanted Felony Suspect
Bancroft has managed to elude police for 18 months, and police suspect that someone knows where he is and is hiding him.
Here are the details on the suspect:
Name: Curtis Bancroft
Age: 34-year-old male
Description: 5’07”, 180 lbs.
Warrant: Felony
Original charges: Rape of a Child 3rd Degree
READ MORE: KPD Needs Help In Locating Suspect in Brutal March 12th Assault
Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help, but they don't want you to approach Bancroft.
The Kennewick Police Department is also asking people to share the details of this case so Bancroft can be found.
If you see him, please report to the Kennewick Police Department. You can check out more details on the case here.
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