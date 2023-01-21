Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls.
28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning.
Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Gutierrez was arrested and property from 8 different car prowls was recovered during the search. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for several counts identity theft and vehicle prowl.
You can read more from the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook page.
