Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls

Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning.

Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.

Gutierrez was arrested and property from 8 different car prowls was recovered during the search. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for several counts identity theft and vehicle prowl.

You can read more from the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook page.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)