Kennewick Police Searching for Shooting Suspect, Man is Injured
Kennewick Police are searching for the shooter who left a man injured Saturday night.
Officers are arrived at a residence just before 9 pm in the 5900 block of West 25th Avenue for a weapons complaint. Several callers reported a man was shot in the area. Police located the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be reported here.
