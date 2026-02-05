Kennewick Police Searching for Wanted Suspect in Violent Domestic Assault Case

Have you seen this individual? Kennewick Police are looking for a suspect in a domestic violence situation.

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, 35-year-old Kyle Henriksen is suspected of assaulting his wife and fleeing the scene.

On 02/04/2026 at approximately 9 PM, Kennewick Patrol officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Plaza Way for an assault DV that just occurred.

During the investigation, it was found that 35-year-old Kyle Henriksen had assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her.

Henriksen fled the location before the officers' arrival. The victim's injuries were severe and required hospitalization.

Now the Kennewick Police Department needs your help locating Henriksen, but is advising residents to keep their distance if they do spot him.

Henriksen is currently wanted for the charges of Felony Harassment/ Threats to Kill, Felony Order Violation, and Assault in the 2nd Degree.

If you do see him, contact law enforcement at the non-emergency number 509-628-0333.

This case is still being investigated by the Kennewick Police Department.