Stolen Since September, This Vehicle Finally Turns Up in a Kennewick Parking Lot

Sometimes a routine investigation will bring up big rewards, as Kennewick Police recovered a car that was stolen in September.

Kennewick Police Spot Something Suspicious Inside a Parked Car

If your car gets stolen, sometimes you never see it again, but thanks to an extra patrol in the area of Vancouver Park at 2025 W 7th Ave in Kennewick, KPD was able to recover the car and the suspect.

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Extra Police Patrols Lead to Stolen Vehicle Discovery in Kennewick

Officers quickly confronted the male, later identified as 21-year-old Layth Alhaidari. Layth was safely detained

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

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Layth was in the parking lot in the front seat of the car and quickly tried to get out of the car and flee, which was suspicious to the police, and Layth was quickly detained.

This case had been an ongoing investigation. Layth was arrested and booked on Auto Theft RCW 9A.56.065 at the Benton County Jail.

According to the Kennewick Police Department posting, the Benton County Sheriff's Department assisted with the arrest and investigation.

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