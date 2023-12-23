Kennewick Police Searching for Suspect-Have You Seen Him?

Kennewick Police are asking for your help to find a suspect wanted for rape.

Get our free mobile app

Alex Scott Rambo is wanted on several charges, including Rape, Assault, and Unlawful Imprisonment. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have any information about Alex Scott Rambo, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View