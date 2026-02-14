Kennewick Police Nab Suspect in Valentine’s Day Flower Theft

Two suspects attempted to make it an unhappy Valentine's Day until the Kennewick Police intervened and saved the day.

Valentine’s Day Theft in Kennewick Ends With Arrest

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, a Valentine's Day theft attempt ends in an arrest, and another suspect remains unaccounted for.

Get our free mobile app

KPD posted the details of the incident:

On 02/13/2026 at around 4:17 PM Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of W Clearwater Ave for a theft that just occurred. Two males stole bouquets of flowers and chocolate worth more than $100 each. While we love our community showing love to their loved ones we request that you pay for your items.

Kennewick Officers Arrest One After Bouquet Bandit Strike

Due to video and solid investigation, officers were able to identify and locate one of the suspects as 19-year-old Robert Juliam. Robert was located at his residence and taken into custody. He was later booked at the Benton County Jail on Theft 3rd Degree.



KPD Officers are still investigating the identity of the other suspect. KPD would love for the suspect to come forward and bring back the stolen property to the officers. You can call 509-628-0333 to turn yourself in

Kennewick PD via Facebook Kennewick PD via Facebook loading...

READ NEXT: Kennewick Police Warn About Loud Exhaust Systems

One of the suspects is a juvenile, so no photo or names will be released.

You can read more about the arrests here.