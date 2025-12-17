Kennewick Police Detain Teen After Minibike Incident on Clearwater Avenue

Tri-Cities has a mini-bike problem, and the Kennewick Police have taken into custody another juvenile bike rider.

Minibike Ride Ends in Police Custody for Kennewick Teen

In a posting on Facebook, the Kennewick Police Department, the police recalled the incident as such:

On December 16, 2025, at about 10:00pm a Kennewick Police Officer noticed a Minibike (ORV) driving in the area of W Clearwater Ave and N Union St. The minibike did not have any lights on the vehicle and was traveling at unsafe speeds.

The Officer turned around to complete a traffic stop on the minibike, which had stalled out on Clearwater Ave.

As the Officer exited his patrol vehicle, the operator of the minibike (later identified as a 15 year old juvenile), decided to try and run from the officer with the minibike. The juvenile was swiftly taken into custody.

The juvenile was later released from custody to his parents, and several charges, including resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant, and criminal traffic violations, are being forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office pending review.

The Kennewick Police Department continued on the posting by saying mini-bikes are great, but there's a time and place for them, especially if your mini-bike isn't street legal

It might be a good time to talk to your teens if you've got your own mini-bikes, as KPD will be enforcing the mini-bike laws in Kennewick. It's not worth the risk or the arrest.