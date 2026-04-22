Why Kennewick Police Added a Ford F-150 to the Fleet

Whenever I see a black Ford Explorer, I grip the steering wheel, thinking I'm going to get pulled over by the police. I rest easy, soon realizing that not every Ford Explorer is a cop waiting to stop me.

New F-150 Helps Kennewick Officers Handle Crash Investigations

The Kennewick Police Department has a new rig that'll make you take a double-take; it's a new Ford F-150.

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In a posting from KPD, here are details about the purpose the new vehicle will serve in the Kennewick Police fleet.

New F-150 Enhances Kennewick Police Capabilities

The Kennewick Police Department's new Ford F-150 truck is designed to improve the department's operational efficiency and capabilities in several key areas. Here's a list of the new capabilities of the truck.

* Accident Reconstruction: Officers can now carry the necessary equipment for detailed accident analysis.

* Enhanced Visibility: The truck's presence increases the police department's high-visibility enforcement presence.

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* Motorcycle Transport: The truck facilitates the towing of motorcycles to training sessions and events.

* Cargo Capacity: The truck provides ample space for transporting larger items that are too big for standard SUVs.

As the Kennewick PD hit the streets in this new F-150, don't be surprised if you see them and this truck in the future cruising around the Columbia Basin. Welcome to the Tri-Cities.