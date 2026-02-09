Too Loud? Kennewick Police Say Your Exhaust Could Earn You a Ticket
I don't like to sound like the guy who says, "Get off my lawn," but you have to admit that loud exhaust can drive us all nuts.
Loud Exhausts Under Scrutiny as Kennewick Police Enforce Noise Laws
In my neighborhood near 27th and Olympia, you can hear the loud exhausts throughout the night, but Kennewick Police say they are cracking down on loud exhaust systems.
Kennewick Police Have a Message for Drivers With Loud Exhausts
Kennewick Police posted on their Facebook page, warning drivers that they could be ticketed for a loud exhaust.
KPD has written 13 infractions for modified or defective exhaust systems in January.
READ MORE: U Need To Know These 10 Crucial Laws In Washington State
If you didn't know about the law concerning exhaust systems, vehicles driven within the City of Kennewick are required to have an exhaust system and muffler that is no louder than the original (stock) system
Excessive noise caused by modified, damaged, or defective exhaust systems can result in a fine or infraction.
KPD says in their posting that their goal is to educate drivers and reduce unnecessary noise, and officers will continue to take enforcement action when violations are observed. They also said to be aware that penalties increase with repeat violations.
6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals