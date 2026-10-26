Kennewick Police Say Stolen Car Suspect Ran Through 5 Backyards

The photo above looks crazy for a stolen car wreck in Kennewick and leads police on a foot chase through five backyards.

What Happened After Police Spotted a Stolen Car in Kennewick?

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, officers arrested a 19-year-old after a car chase that ended with several felony charges.

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19-Year-Old Accused of Stealing Car and Running From Kennewick Police

KPD got a report and sighting of the vehicle after it was stolen at N Sheppard Place. Police spotted the car and driver near W Kennewick Ave.

credit: kennewick police department credit: kennewick police department

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The driver didn't get far, as he crashed and disabled the vehicle in the area of the 300-block of S Keller St. He still decided to take his chances and fled on foot, fleeing into multiple residential backyards.

Abraham Amador-Caro of Seattle was apprehended and now faces several felony charges, including auto theft, hit-and-run, attempting to elude a police vehicle, trespass (x5 counts), and resisting arrest.

You can read more about the arrest here.

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