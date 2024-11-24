Kennewick Police Bust Scammers for Selling Parking Spots at Toyota Center

I'm hoping no one fell for the scam at the Toyota Center in Kennewick over the weekend.



Kennewick Police are reporting that scammers were selling parking spots in the gravel area near the Kennewick Toyota Center on Saturday

According to a posting from the Kennewick Police Department on their Facebook page,

Kennewick officers working at the Toyota Center for a concert when they were notified about a potential scam on 11/23/24 at around 2019 hours

Officers quickly learned two individuals were charging concert attendees for parking. These individuals were not employees of the Toyota Center.

They were charging people to park in the gravel lot across the street. If you parked there and were charged for parking please contact KPD at 509-628-0333.

KPD needs your basic information to list anyone involved as a victim.

KPD unfortunately at this time cannot reimburse anyone or return money due to it being involved in a crime.

The two individuals were identified and KPD found probable cause to arrest Denickson Duarte Davila. This investigation is still ongoing and charges could still be forwarded for the second suspect.

Please refer to KPD case 24-088651

So if you want to get more details about the case, reach out to the Kennewick Police Department as another suspect is still on the loose.

