Kennewick Police Need Your ‘Expert Eyes’ to Help ID Thief

Kennewick Police are asking for your assistance to identify a burglary suspect.

The burglary took place at a local car dealership on May 28th and 29th. The suspect was captured on surveillance video. He was driving a black Kia SUV with stolen plates.

If you have information about the suspect or vehicle, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can leave an anonymous tip here.

