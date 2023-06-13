Kennewick Police Need Your ‘Expert Eyes’ to Help ID Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your assistance to identify a burglary suspect.
Get our free mobile app
The burglary took place at a local car dealership on May 28th and 29th. The suspect was captured on surveillance video. He was driving a black Kia SUV with stolen plates.
If you have information about the suspect or vehicle, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can leave an anonymous tip here.
Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds
10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities
7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat
5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer.
25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone?
It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?