Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Armed Robbery Suspect
Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber.
On Wednesday, October 11th at 1:40 am, the suspect in the above images flashed a firearm and demanded money from a clerk at a convenience store in the 500 block of West Columbia Drive.
As Police arrived to the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot and was not located. Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department are asking anyone with information to contact them at 509-628-0333. (reference case #23-078790) You can leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com
