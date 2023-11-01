Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Armed Robbery Suspect

Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, October 11th at 1:40 am, the suspect in the above images flashed a firearm and demanded money from a clerk at a convenience store in the 500 block of West Columbia Drive.

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

As Police arrived to the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot and was not located. Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department are asking anyone with information to contact them at 509-628-0333. (reference case #23-078790) You can leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com

Trending In Tri-Cities:

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)