If your Monday commute takes you over the Pioneer Memorial Bridge (better known as the Blue Bridge), you might want to give yourself a little extra time.

Guardrail Repairs to Slow Blue Bridge Commute

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be doing guardrail repairs on Monday, and it’s expected to slow things down for drivers heading from Kennewick into Pasco.

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Blue Bridge On-Ramp Closure to Impact Commute

The work is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will take place near the base of the bridge on the Kennewick side.

During that time, the right-hand lane of northbound U.S. Route 395 will be closed, which is likely to create some backups.

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There’s another wrinkle to keep in mind: the on-ramp from Columbia Drive onto U.S. 395 will also be closed while crews are working.

That means drivers who normally use that route will need to find an alternate way onto the bridge.

As you can probably guess, this will lead to slower traffic and congestion through the work zone.

It could also impact drivers coming from State Route 240 trying to merge onto the bridge.

Bottom line: expect delays, plan ahead, and if you can, consider adjusting your route or travel time to avoid the worst of it.

READ MORE: What Do These 61 Barrels Mean? WSDOT Explains