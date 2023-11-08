Kennewick Parks and Recreation Kennewick Parks and Recreation loading...

Come one, come all to the most incredible Arts & Craft Fall in Tri-Cities!

The 32nd Annual Arts and Crafts Harvest Bazaar is just a day away. It's filled with all kinds of local crafts, delicious foods, and incredible community spirit. Just what you need to et you into the holiday spirit! This event has all the feel-goods for holiday gift giving ideas!

Personalized gifts to enchanting decor, this is the ultimate place to find those hard to find for gifts for people on your list. If you've been searching for the perfect gift, you'll find just the right present for that hard to buy for person, here at Kennewick Parks and Recreation Harvest Bazaar!

If you're looking for flavors of the season, the Harvest Bazaar has it for you!

The first 150 shoppers on each day will receive a shopping tote as they enter the doors!

But that's not all!, the whimsical gnome, Norbert, is making his first appearance and has hidden himself somewhere within the Numerica Pavilion. If you can you find him, snap a picture with him, you'll have a chance to pick something from his treasure chest!

The Kennewick Arts and Crafts Bazaar is going on at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick.

For all the details, go here.

