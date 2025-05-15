Concert Alert: Old Dominion to Bring the Party to Kennewick

Concert Alert: Old Dominion to Bring the Party to Kennewick

Country fans in the Tri-Cities, get ready. Chart-topping country group Old Dominion will bring their signature blend of feel-good hits and heartfelt lyrics to Toyota Center in Kennewick on Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

Here Are The Details On The Upcoming Old Dominion Show In Kennewick

Known for their smash hits like "Hotel Key," "One Man Band," and "Memory Lane," Old Dominion’s live shows are packed with energy, humor, and unforgettable sing-alongs.

Mark Your Calendars: Old Dominion is Coming to Kennewick, Washington

Joining them on this unforgettable night are rising country stars ERNEST and Redferrin, making this a must-see event for fans of today’s hottest country music.

🎟️ Ticket Info:

General on sale begins:
Thursday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM

But here’s an exciting bonus for our listeners—you can get your tickets before they go on sale to the public!

🔐 Exclusive Radio Presale:

Presale Date: Wednesday, May 21
Presale Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM only
Presale Code: HOTELKEY
Use the code at checkout to secure your seats early!

Here's your official ticket link to purchase your tickets: Buy My Tickets Here

Whether you’re in it for the feel-good vibes, the party anthems, or a night out with friends, Old Dominion’s stop in Kennewick is one you don’t want to miss.

