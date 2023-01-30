Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen

The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door.



canva canva loading...

I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments.

I noticed today a posting that I have to assume is a joke because Kennewick residents bounced down hard on the commenter and if you read it twice, it's got to be a joke right?

Marcus B had posted:

A group of 3 'children' came by 'selling' chocolate bars to fund a 'school trip'. They didn't have have a Kennewick Solicitors liscence so I slammed the door and called the non emergency line at KPD. Be on the look out for 3 'children' from ages 9-13 walking around with boxes of candy bars. This is a common tactic to get you to open your door so they can steal all your stuff and murder your pets.

At first glance, you get your blood boiling because you think a "Karen" is picking on some kids who are just out trying to raise money for their school or church.

Kennewick residents responded quickly. I've posted a few of their responses below:

credit: next door credit: next door loading...

The comments just kept coming...

credit: next door credit: next door loading...

The Lil' Rascal Gang on the loose might be the funniest comment.

credit: next door credit: next door loading...

It's easy to misconstrue the meaning of the post.

Some are in on the joke suspecting that the post is geared toward other Next Door app users who let their inner "Gladys Kravitz" out or that the poster really doesn't like kids selling candy bars without a solicitors license in Kennewick.

canva canva loading...

I guess only the original poster knows the truth.

Next Door Ben wrote: "And Kennewick city law, see section 6.23.30, exempts charitable activities - school kids trying to fund a trip apply, so would Girl Scouts or the incredibly horrifying Band kids trying to raise money for new bassoons."

If you do see solicitors out there, make sure they have a license and you can ask them for it. If you are a Kennewick salesperson and need a license, click here for more details.

If you see kids out selling candy, use your best judgment.

