Turn Heads and Support a Cause at Kennewick’s Mrs. Roper Romp

My foster mom loved Three's Company back in the day, and I was so young that I didn't get the jokes. Flash forward to 2025, and how can you not love Three's Company?

Kennewick’s Most Fabulous Stroll—Are You Ready, Helen?

I've been seeing these Mrs Roper Romps all over Washington State, and now one is finally coming to the Tri-Cities.

Inspired by the unforgettable Helen Roper of Three’s Company fame, this event invites you to don your boldest caftans, brightest red wigs, and biggest sunglasses for an afternoon and evening of groovy fun, and it's all for a great cause in downtown Kennewick this weekend.

Downtown Kennewick Goes Groovy: Join the Helen Parade!

The event kicks off Saturday, October 4th, and goes from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Mrs Roper romp is more than just a stroll; it'll be a chance to enjoy discounts, drinks, and food from many downtown Kennewick’s participating businesses.

For just $10 a ticket, every registered “Helen” will receive a strand of glam beads and a walking guide to all the stops along the way.

Check-in will be easy to spot across the street from BlackThorne Pub (201 W Kennewick Ave), look for the pop-up tent.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by texting 509-899-8787 for a Venmo link, or on the day of the event with cash or Venmo.

Proceeds benefit The Arc of Tri-Cities, supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities right here in the Columbia Basin.

If my foster mom were still with us, I know she would love this event.

