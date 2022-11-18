City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know

It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of.

What do you do with them? Who will take them?

If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day.

What do you need to do?

* Put all the leaves in black garbage bags and place them next to your cart on your regular collection day.

* Each bag must be less than 55 lbs.

* Place your tied bags next to your garbage can and please do not block access to your containers or access to the sidewalk.

* There is no limit on the amount of bags. Just make sure they're NOT heavier than the 55 lb. limit.

* Call (509) 582-5121 or toll-free 1-877-466-4668 for more information.

There is NO extra charge for this service.

