11-Year-Old Victim Targeted in Kennewick Robbery, Suspects Arrested

An 11-year-old in Kennewick is safe after Kennewick Police arrested two juveniles on robbery in the first degree.

Police Say Juveniles Used a Gun to Steal Shoes From an 11-Year-Old

Kennewick Police acted quickly as officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 10th Ave for a robbery on Monday night, May 18th.

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Gun Pulled During Kennewick Robbery Over Pair of Shoes, Police Say

According to the report filed by KPD, a juvenile victim (11 years old) reported that two other juvenile suspects (14 and 12 years old) demanded their shoes.

The suspects produced a firearm to intimidate the victim and took the shoes.

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KPD Criminal Investigation Division Detectives immediately began working the case.

The identities and locations of the two suspects were established, and they were taken into custody without incident.

Both juvenile suspects were booked into Benton County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Robbery in the first degree, according to RCW 9A.56.200

Luckily, the 11-year-old was ok after the incident and hopefully got his shoes back from the suspects.