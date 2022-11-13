Fun, Fantastic Fashions Customized for Canines Created by Kennewick Woman

Anyone who has a dog LOVES to dress them up.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

No matter what time of year, it's always fun to dress up our dogs to suit the occasion. Some dogs enjoy it. And, some dogs don't.

PB PB loading...

A Kennewick business creates customized clothing for dogs.

K9 Haberdashery is a business online that creates and ships customized orders for your dog's needs and wants. You choose the design and occasion and Kori Pollington will get to work.

Who is Kori Pollington?

K9Haberdashery.com K9Haberdashery.com loading...

Kori is a Washington State University graduate who has been sewing since she was a young girl. She began making Seahawks-themed dog clothes in her spare time for her own dogs and was immediately inundated with requests from her friends and family to make more. K9 Haberdashery is a passion project turned budding business thanks to the overwhelming demand for these adorable, custom-made, one-of-a-kind pet outfits.

What kind of fashions are available?

Canva Canva loading...

Any design for the holidays, seasons, sports, and special occasions, like a wedding or birthday party are available. From tuxedos to wedding dresses and special themes, K9 Haberdashery can accommodate you.

How much does an outfit cost?

An average outfit ranges from $25-$50.

How long will it take to get my order?

Outfits are designed and completed in 2-3 weeks!

Read more about K9 Haberdashery, here.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies