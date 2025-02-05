Brace Yourselves: Kennewick Irrigation District Prices Going Up!

As with the prices of everything going up, the Kennewick Irrigation District has announced new price hikes for the upcoming irrigation season.



Kennewick Irrigation District Announces Assessment Increase

I went back in my billing history with KID because I was curious to see how much the rates have changed.

I moved to Kennewick in 2016 and bought our house at that time. Our first irrigation bill was $450 and now it's $528 for the fall of 2024.

So what's going to happen in 2025?

Based on your acreage in the tiered rate structure, the rate could be between 8% and 18%.

A press release from the Kennewick Irrigation District says the new rate will be based on your acreage in the tiered rate structure, and the new rates could be between an 8% and 18% increase in your bill in 2025.

There were five reasons the prices are going up in 2025 and KID said in the press release they've tried to keep the prices down, even avoiding a price hike in 2023.

The reasons behind the increases include inflation, drought mitigation, urbanization, and minimal price increases over the years.

So don't be surprised when you open up that KID envelope this spring.

For more information about the irrigation assessment increase, you can visit the district’s rate page at kid.org/rates or call the Customer Service Department at 509.586.9111.

