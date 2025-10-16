Kennewick Restaurant “Hubby’s” Damaged and Robbed in Early Morning ATM Theft

A beloved Kennewick restaurant is dealing with major damage and loss after a brazen early-morning burglary.

According to a Facebook posting by Hubby's Pizza, Hubby’s wall was destroyed and robbed around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

A stolen vehicle repeatedly rammed into the building, striking the wall three times.

The suspects then ripped out the on-site ATM, dismantled it, and stole the cash inside before fleeing in a second waiting vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle used to ram the building was later found a short distance away, fully engulfed in flames.

The owners of Hubby’s shared that they are reviewing video footage and working closely with law enforcement to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department or reach out directly to the restaurant owners.

