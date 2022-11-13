Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza.
Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
From a press release from the Port of Kennewick:
Frida’s Mexican Grill co-owners Victor and Sonia Cruz named their business after popular Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The menu features authentic Mexican dishes with colorful tortillas made to order and naturally tinted by the ingredients like guajillo chili pods, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers.
One reviewer raves about Frida's "hand-made tortillas and pretty good size tacos. I loved the flavor in the meat, and the salsas were great!"
Customers are encouraged to call in or text their orders to Frida's Mexican Grill at 509-438-1865.
Columbia Gardens features a variety of food. From BBQ to Mediterranean-style, Creole, Mexican, and more, there are delicious dishes for everyone. Comfort foods, boba tea, and snacks await you. Feel free to enjoy in the seating area or take to go.
You may decide to pair your dinner with wine from the Columbia Gardens tasting rooms.
Other Food Truck Plaza vendors include Bobablastic Tri-Cities, Botana Culichi, Culture Shock Bistro, Swampy’s BBQ and Taste of Wok. Bartholomew Winery, Monarcha Winery, Gordon Estate Winery and Muret-Gaston Winery operate tasting rooms near the mobile eateries at Columbia Gardens.
Read more about Columbia Gardens, here.