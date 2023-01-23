Kennewick Free Food Market Celebrates Opening Doors for First-Time

A new wonderful concept will help people get back on their feet and provide a little relief in this world of high prices and cash-strapped families in the Tri-Cities.
A local non-profit has opened up a free food market at 4000 West Clearwater Ave.
Restoration Community Impact has been helping families with free food for a while and now the new free food market will allow people who need fruits and veggies to get hooked up.
According to an article from KEPR-TV, the Restoration Market will start taking appointments because the store will need to limit the number of customers in the store at any given time.
Restoration Market Saturdays will allow walk-ins.
Restoration Community Impact says that the market will be operated by friends and volunteers from such organizations as Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and Incarceration to Inspiration
If you would like an appointment for food, click here for more details.
Food has been provided by Northwest Harvest to provide meats and protein, produce from East-West-Food Rescue and Cascadia Produce according to the KEPR-TV article.