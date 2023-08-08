Kennewick Father Killed in Horrific Hit and Run in Oregon-GoFund Me Set Up
A Kennewick man was struck and killed by vehicle early Sunday morning in Oregon.
The 27-year-old father of two was walking to work on Highway 11 south of Walla Walla at about 3:30 am. Oregon State Police were called to the highway in Milton-Freewater on a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Carlos Antonio Perez was found at the scene, but the driver fled.
Authorities are looking for the driver and vehicle, which Police believe to be a dark color SUV or pickup which may have front-end damage.
A GoFundMe has been established by Ramiro Perez, the father of Carlos.
It is with an extremely heavy heart and great sadness that I let everyone know I lost my son Carlos early this morning in a tragic hit and run accident. No-one was prepared for this and I really am at loss for words.
So far, more than $7,500 has been raised to cover funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click the GoFundMe button below.