20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man

Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night.

Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, Kennewick Police located a juvenile male suffering a gunshot to his leg. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injury. Police were able to talk with several witnesses who provided them with a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:

Officers were able to locate multiple witnesses, articles of evidence, and a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Olympia Pl. Officers contained

the residence the vehicle was registered to and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was activated to assist.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

20-year-old Adrian Cole (Garza) was booked into the Benton County Jail and charged with Drive-by-Shooting.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can remain anonymous and provide information online at www.kpdtips.com.

