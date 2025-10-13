An Open Letter to Kennewick: Thoughts on Our New Dog Park

I've been waiting forever for the dog park to open in Kennewick. My own reasons are selfish because I live near 395, and having to take my three dogs all the way to Richland can be quite the hassle.

Kennewick’s New Dog Park: A Resident’s Perspective

So, the last few months I've been taking my dogs to Columbia Park, and we always seem to unload near the new dog park.

I've seen the development over the last months, and after several stop-and-go's, the Kennewick dog park is set to open on October 18th with a big grand opening.

The grass looks green, and it looks like it's going to be a great spot to bring my dogs.

I did want to make one statement about the park, though, and tell the City of Kennewick and all the great volunteers and sponsors, thank you from this dog-loving pet owner.

Barking Up the Right Tree? An Open Letter to Kennewick

The one thing I do want to point out I was surprised by one comment on the grand opening post from the City of Kennewick that they felt the small dog park is too small.

I get that people are allowed to make their own comments, but it made me realize how ungrateful some folks can be.

They can take their dog to Richland if they don't like the Kennewick offerings, but I know that we Kennewick residents are happy as punch that we've got a dog park we can call our own.

I'm wishing the City of Kennewick much success on their dog park grand opening this weekend, and I can hardly wait to bring my own dogs to the Columbia Park dog park.

