It seems like I've been waiting forever for the City of Kennewick to get a dog park, and now the grand opening is this weekend.

Columbia River Dog Park Grand Opening Set for October 18 in Kennewick

I know my dogs, Barkley and Bodhi, can't wait to check out the new dog park in Columbia Park, and it's open this coming Saturday to the public with a big grand opening splash.

In a Facebook post, the City of Kennewick invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of the Columbia River Dog Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 5111 Columbia Park Trail.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

The event promises plenty of tail-wagging fun, featuring free pup cups for the first 100 guests, a dog costume contest, and a Sit Means Sit training demonstration. It’s also the perfect opportunity to explore the new dog park and let your furry friends make some new ones, too.

I'm pretty excited for the grand opening. My dogs and I have been walking by the enclosures for months now on our morning walk, and they'll finally get in there and run around like crazy.

The City of Kennewick is also thanking its generous sponsors and donors, including Apple Valley, Rotary Club of Columbia Center, Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty, Toyota of Tri-Cities, Scoop Hero, and Sit Means Sit Dog Training for helping make this project a reality.

