Columbia Dog Park Opening Postponed: Here’s Why Kennewick Says It’s Not Ready

I've been waiting patiently for the new Kennewick dog park to open, and now, information in a press release has the opening delayed for a few more months.

How Long Will the Kennewick Dog Park Opening Be Postponed?

The original open date was supposed to be this weekend on June 28th, but as my wife and I observed on our nightly walk at the park was there are still plenty of things to do before it opens.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a press release from the City of Kennewick, irrigation woes seem to be the #1 reason why the park isn't open yet.

What’s Causing the Delay at Columbia Dog Park in Kennewick?

Here are more details on the dog park opening and why it's being delayed for a few more months:

Parks staff encountered unforeseen irrigation issues that have prevented the grass from properly growing. While the issue is already being addressed, it will take the remainder of the summer for the grass to grow to the City’s standard for opening a new facility.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Dog lovers will have to wait just a bit longer as the city of Kennewick fixes the irrigation problem.

While a revised opening date has not yet been set, the City is tentatively aiming for fall and will announce a new opening date once the project is complete.

Looks like my Bodhi and Barkley will have to wait a little longer for the dog park opening, but I'm sure they'll be happy with the results in the end.

Can't wait.

READ NEXT: A Dog Park Is Finally Coming To Kennewick - Here Are The Details

10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints in Washington State Here are 10 food items allowed through TSA checkpoints with no worries in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals