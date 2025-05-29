Fetch Some Fun: Kennewick’s Columbia Park Dog Park Opening Date Announced

I've three dogs, and I'm thrilled that Kennewick is finally getting a dog park we can call our own.

Bark-tastic News! Columbia Park Dog Park is Ready to Roll Open on June 28

I'm one of those folks who make the trek to the Richland dog park near Yoke's.

It's a beautiful park in Richland, but traveling there can be a pain, so I'm excited that Kennewick will finally get its dog park after all these years.

According to the Tri-Cities Herald, the Columbia Park Dog Park is holding its grand opening from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 28th, at the east end of the park, between the Family Fishing Pond and Lampson Pits parking lot.

Nick Farline, the city’s park, recreation and facilities director, said the Columbia Park Dog Park will be similar to Richland’s park. There will be fenced zones for large and small dogs with double entries and water stations sponsored by dog-loving Tri-Citians.

Woof Yeah! Mark Your Calendars for the Columbia Park Dog Park Launch on June 28

Kennewick's new dog park will have close to four acres to run around in, and it'll be located at the east end of Columbia Park.

The City of Kennewick has been wanting to open up a dog park for years, and after several potential locations fell through, the city picked Columbia Park for the new dog park.

For those of us living in Kennewick and Pasco, it'll be awesome as the trip to the dog park will be shorter. Our Bodhi dog is going to love making new friends at the dog park

